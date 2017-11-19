Latest Forecast: Mixed Clouds And Sunshine For Denver

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – On the weather map we have a ridge of high pressure to our west and a big low pressure trough to our east. In between, we will have a westerly wind flow for Sunday. This will initially, bring in a few high clouds over Denver and the Front Range. As a result, there will be a mix of high clouds and sunshine for eastern areas of the state. In the mountains and west there will be abundant sunshine for Sunday.

Windy conditions will again be with us in the mountains. These winds will strengthen late Sunday night into Monday ahead of a weak cold front that will graze the state Monday night into Tuesday morning. The winds on Monday may gust up to 60 to 70 mph in some of the more wind prone mountains and foothills. This will increase the fire danger in northeastern Colorado on Monday. Also, with this front passing by there may be some light snow in the northern mountains overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

After Tuesday dry conditions will be the rule statewide all the way through Thanksgiving into the weekend.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.