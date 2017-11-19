Westbound I-70 Closed At 6th Ave. After Dump Truck Crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at 6th Avenue after dump truck rolled over, the Colorado Department of Transportation said Sunday afternoon. The truck was leaking fuel, CDOT said.

semi 1 cropped Westbound I 70 Closed At 6th Ave. After Dump Truck Crash

(credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

The crash was first reported at about 1:30 p.m.

The westbound lanes remained closed at 2:30 p.m. and CDOT said engineers were headed to the scene to “evaluate the bridge structure.”

i 70 dumptruck 2 cdot tweet Westbound I 70 Closed At 6th Ave. After Dump Truck Crash

(credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

There is no estimate for when the lanes will reopen.

Westbound 6th Ave. was also closed under I-70, CDOT tweeted at 2:30 p.m.

 

 

 

