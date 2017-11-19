Westbound I-70 Closed At 6th Ave. After Dump Truck Crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at 6th Avenue after dump truck rolled over, the Colorado Department of Transportation said Sunday afternoon. The truck was leaking fuel, CDOT said.
The crash was first reported at about 1:30 p.m.
The westbound lanes remained closed at 2:30 p.m. and CDOT said engineers were headed to the scene to “evaluate the bridge structure.”
There is no estimate for when the lanes will reopen.
Westbound 6th Ave. was also closed under I-70, CDOT tweeted at 2:30 p.m.