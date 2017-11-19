15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Deadly Stabbing

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in a deadly stabbing in Longmont.
Police were called to 2450 Airport Road at 6:12 p.m. Saturday and found an injured woman.
She was transported to Longmont United Hospital but doctors couldn’t save her.
A 15-year-old boy from Lakewood left the scene before officers got there, according to Matthew Cage with the Longmont Police Department.
The teen was arrested a few hours later, at about 1 a.m. Sunday, in Lakewood, Cage said.
The teen now faces first degree murder charges.
“The Longmont Police Department officers their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the victim,” the department said in a statement.