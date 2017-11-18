Deep Fried Turkey For Thanksgiving? Thaw That Bird First!

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Have you ever wanted to deep fry a turkey for Thanksgiving? Well, now firefighters at the Poudre Fire Authority are showing you what not to do.
Fire crews demonstrated in a video what happens when you throw a frozen turkey into the hot oil– it’s not a good idea.
Also, firefighters show how to extinguish a deep fryer fire– not with water but rocks or dirt, something that will smother the flames.
Firefighters say it’s best to try to put the lid back on the fryer and call 911.