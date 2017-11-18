Mile High Holidays Kicks Off With Giant Ice Sculpture

Filed Under: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Holiday Entertainment, Holiday Season, Local TV, Michael Hancock, Mile High Holidays

DENVER (CBS4)– Mile High Holidays kicked off on Friday with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock helping put the finishing touches on a snowflake ice sculpture in Cherry Creek North.

The annual program is designed around the idea to bring people to the Denver metro area for holiday entertainment and events.

mile high holidays tm 01 concatenated 111747 frame 18052 Mile High Holidays Kicks Off With Giant Ice Sculpture

(credit: CBS)

There are hundreds of events happening between now and New Year’s Eve, up to and including the National Western Stock Show.

There will be light shows, ice skating, caroling and fireworks as part of Mile High Holidays. The events are a huge boon to the tourism industry in Denver and they bring in interest from outside the state.

mile high holidays tm 01 concatenated 111747 frame 3286 Mile High Holidays Kicks Off With Giant Ice Sculpture

(credit: CBS)

“I know as a society we’re getting very good at shopping online, but when we shop in our local stores, those resources go to keep jobs in Denver, keep retail operating and certainly support our local services,” said Hancock.

mile high holidays tm 01 concatenated 111747 frame 12448 Mile High Holidays Kicks Off With Giant Ice Sculpture

(credit: CBS)

Additional Resources

Plan your holiday getaway in Denver with hotel rates starting at $99. Get more information about Mile High Holidays at denver.org/milehighholidays.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch