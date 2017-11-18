Mile High Holidays Kicks Off With Giant Ice Sculpture

DENVER (CBS4)– Mile High Holidays kicked off on Friday with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock helping put the finishing touches on a snowflake ice sculpture in Cherry Creek North.
The annual program is designed around the idea to bring people to the Denver metro area for holiday entertainment and events.
There are hundreds of events happening between now and New Year’s Eve, up to and including the National Western Stock Show.
There will be light shows, ice skating, caroling and fireworks as part of Mile High Holidays. The events are a huge boon to the tourism industry in Denver and they bring in interest from outside the state.
“I know as a society we’re getting very good at shopping online, but when we shop in our local stores, those resources go to keep jobs in Denver, keep retail operating and certainly support our local services,” said Hancock.
