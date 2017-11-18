Latest Forecast: Sunshine Takes The Weekend Over

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – State skies have cleared out for Saturday in the wake of a moisture packed cold front. The front that blasted through the region on Friday night left behind some much-needed moisture. Denver officially, had nearly a quarter of an inch of rainfall with DIA coming in at .23 inches. The moisture fell as snow over the southern fringes of the metro area with Castle Rock picking up around an inch and Elizabeth measuring 4 inches of snow. The Air Force Academy received a little over 2 inches.

In the mountains snow fall was pretty impressive as well.

Now on to a sunny and dry weekend. With a high pressure ridge moving in over the western half of the U.S. there will be a dry pattern taking over the weekend. There will still be windy conditions from the mountains down into the plains where some of the wind gusts could be up to 30 or 35 mph from time to time. Cool temperatures will be the rule on Saturday and a bit of a warm up on Sunday.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.