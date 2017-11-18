Hunter Accidentally Shot In Western Slope Mishap

MAYBELL, Colo. (CBS4) – An unidentified hunter was taken to a hospital Saturday following an accidental shooting.

The extent of the hunter’s injuries are not known at this time.

Sgt. Courtland Folks of the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting was accidental. Details of the incident were not available, but the hunter was with a hunting partner and did not shoot himself, Folks said.

The call for help came to Moffat County dispatch at 1:11 p.m. A Careflight medical helicopter flew the patient to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, Folks said.

The incident occurred on Cross Mountain.

The Colorado Parks & Wildlife and Craig Fire/Ambulance were also involved in the response.

 

