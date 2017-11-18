Soccer Team Kneads Dough To Fight Hunger

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver South High School Soccer team came together for Colorado’s less fortunate Saturday.

Matt Salis owns the Great Harvest Bread Company of Denver, he also helps coach soccer at South High School, today they are teaming up for a good cause.

“It’s just such a bonding experience, I love being a part of it,” said Salis.

Salis has been doing this fundraiser for the last 12 years.

The bread they are making will be donated to homeless shelters and also placed in backpacks of hungry kids to take home for the weekend.

Any money donated will go to the Denver Public School Homeless Education Network which fights to keep homeless kids in school.

“I’m all for making money but man this feels much better than making money does,” said Salis.

Just a few weeks ago the team helped rake leaves for the elderly in Denver’s Wash Park. He involves the students in various service projects throughout the year.

The team’s goal keeper, senior Owen Abrahm, he says serving others is something he wants to keep doing

“I really try to hold myself to a high standard of being respectful, being helpful to people and I really hope to continue that within college and then further,” he said.

Salis says they raised thousands of dollars this year and have had enough loaves of bread donated that they are going to be able to measure out that donation throughout the year.