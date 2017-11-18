Body Recovered Near Arkansas River

TEXAS CREEK, Colo. (CBS4) – A body was found Saturday near the Arkansas River Saturday approximately 20 miles west of Canon City.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the death investigation.

The Arkansas River (credit: outdoors-adventures.org)

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said the gender of the deceased is known, but would not elaborate.

“An autopsy is scheduled for Monday,” said Sgt. Megan Richards.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office were accompanied by investigators from the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office at the scene.

“There is no further information available at this time as the investigation is ongoing,” FCSO stated in a short Facebook post.

 

