2 Shooting Victims Drive To Nearby Pizza Hut

DENVER (CBS4)– Two people who were shot Thursday night drove from the shooting location to a Pizza Hut parking lot where police found them.
Police say the shooting happened near MLK Jr. Boulevard and Dahlia about 8 p.m. Thursday.
Two people were shot and then drove a couple of blocks to the Pizza Hut on Colorado Boulevard.
The passenger, 17-year-old Ivah Hamilton, died at the hospital. The driver remained hospitalized Friday night.
Police have not released a suspect description or what led up to the shooting.