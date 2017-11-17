Record 154 MPH Wind Found Screaming High Over Western Colorado

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – An unusual weather record was set high in the sky early Friday.
A weather balloon released from Grand Junction measured a 134 knot (154 mph wind) wind at nearly 30,000 feet, establishing a new record for jet stream level winds measured during the month of November over western Colorado.
Jet stream level wind records have been kept since Jan. 1, 1948.
The powerful jet stream was associated with a trough of low pressure over the northwestern United States and was responsible for bringing wind and snow to Colorado’s high country.
