Record 154 MPH Wind Found Screaming High Over Western Colorado

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – An unusual weather record was set high in the sky early Friday.

The National Weather Service launches weather balloons from Boulder daily to help forecast weather across the country. (credit: CBS)

A weather balloon released from Grand Junction measured a 134 knot (154 mph wind) wind at nearly 30,000 feet, establishing a new record for jet stream level winds measured during the month of November over western Colorado.

Jet stream level wind records have been kept since Jan. 1, 1948.

(credit: NWS Grand Junction)

(credit: NWS Grand Junction)

The powerful jet stream was associated with a trough of low pressure over the northwestern United States and was responsible for bringing wind and snow to Colorado’s high country.

(credit: CBS)

