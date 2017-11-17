‘Paper Terrorism’ Victims Talk About Indictments, Prison Sentences

By Rick Sallinger

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Victims of what is referred to as “Paper Terrorism” are telling their stories about what they were subjected to, now that a key defendant has been sent to prison for more than two decades.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle was one of many public servants targeted. Paper work was filed by what was called ‘The People’s Grand Jury.”

The group is associated with the “We the People Movement” which is known for a its controversial interpretation of the Constitution.

Pelle told CBS4 Investigator Rick Sallinger, “We had writs of warrant for our arrest, we had liens filed against our property for millions and millions of dollars, and then those liens were turned over to a collection agency in California.”

He says the bill they received was for $200 million. It was not paid.

In court Wednesday, Steven Byfield was sentenced to 25 years in prison on racketeering and other charges. His twin sister, Sandy Graham said he’s been obsessed since he got involved with the People’s Grand Jury group.

“He’s been obsessed. It’s like they’ve taken his mind over. You can talk to him when he’s not talking Constitution and law. He’s the same brother I have known all these years,”she said breaking into tears.

Boulder District Attorney Stan Garnett is another who was targeted by paperwork.

“Including one that I should be arrested, another that I owed huge amounts of money, that I owed tens of millions of dollars, purporting to put liens on my property… that sort of thing,” said Garnett.

Now, one by one, those indicted are being sent to prison by the courts they do not recognize.

