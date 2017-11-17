‘Paper Terrorism’ Victims Talk About Indictments, Prison Sentences

Filed Under: Boulder County, Joe Pelle, Local TV, Paper Terrorism, Sandy Graham, Stan Garnett, Steven Byfield, The People's Grand Jury, We The People Movement

By Rick Sallinger

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Victims of what is referred to as “Paper Terrorism” are telling their stories about what they were subjected to, now that a key defendant has been sent to prison for more than two decades.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle was one of many public servants targeted. Paper work was filed by what was called ‘The People’s Grand Jury.”

paper terrorism 6pkg frame 198 Paper Terrorism Victims Talk About Indictments, Prison Sentences

(credit: CBS)

The group is associated with the “We the People Movement” which is known for a its controversial interpretation of the Constitution.

steven byfield Paper Terrorism Victims Talk About Indictments, Prison Sentences

Steven Byfield (credit: CBS)

Pelle told CBS4 Investigator Rick Sallinger, “We had writs of warrant for our arrest, we had liens filed against our property for millions and millions of dollars, and then those liens were turned over to a collection agency in California.”

paper terrorism 6pkg frame 438 Paper Terrorism Victims Talk About Indictments, Prison Sentences

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle (credit: CBS)

He says the bill they received was for $200 million. It was not paid.

In court Wednesday, Steven Byfield was sentenced to 25 years in prison on racketeering and other charges. His twin sister, Sandy Graham said he’s been obsessed since he got involved with the People’s Grand Jury group.

paper terrorism 6pkg frame 1531 Paper Terrorism Victims Talk About Indictments, Prison Sentences

(credit: CBS)

“He’s been obsessed. It’s like they’ve taken his mind over. You can talk to him when he’s not talking Constitution and law. He’s the same brother I have known all these years,”she said breaking into tears.

paper terrorism 6pkg transfer frame 2428 Paper Terrorism Victims Talk About Indictments, Prison Sentences

Sandy Graham (credit: CBS)

They are often associated with the “We the People Movement” who call themselves “Sovereign citizens.”

Boulder District Attorney Stan Garnett is another who was targeted by paperwork.

paper terrorism 6pkg frame 1836 Paper Terrorism Victims Talk About Indictments, Prison Sentences

Boulder District Attorney Stan Garnett (credit: CBS)

“Including one that I should be arrested, another that I owed huge amounts of money, that I owed tens of millions of dollars, purporting to put liens on my property… that sort of thing,” said Garnett.

paper terrorism 6pkg frame 2242 Paper Terrorism Victims Talk About Indictments, Prison Sentences

(credit: CBS)

Now, one by one, those indicted are being sent to prison by the courts they do not recognize.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch