Latest Forecast: Snow Stays Mainly In The Mountains

DENVER (CBS4) – A powerful storm will bring snow to the Colorado high country through Friday night. Most of the accumulation will be above 9,000 feet where at least 5-10 inches are expected by early Saturday morning.
The heaviest accumulation will likely be near Rocky Mountain National Park where up to 2 feet is possible. All mountain areas are officially under a Winter Storm Warning through sunrise Saturday.
Meanwhile Denver and the Front Range will remain dry and relatively mild on Friday. Gusty southwesterly winds could reach 30-35 mph in the metro area which is the biggest impact we’ll experience at lower elevations through Friday afternoon.
The cold front associated with the storm will reach the Denver area after 4 p.m. and as it passes over the area, we may experience a few light rain or snow showers Friday evening. Then a lingering light snow shower may persist after midnight. We do not expect any accumulation in town.
Sunshine will return on Saturday but it will also stay quite cool with highs in the middle 40s. That’s slightly below normal for the third weekend in November.
