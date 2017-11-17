Independence Pass Closed For The Season

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation crews have locked the gates on the Twin Lakes and Aspen sides of Independence Pass for the winter season.
The alternate route to Aspen during the winter months is Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs, and Colorado 82 into Aspen. When open, Independence Pass has 35 foot length restriction on commercial and recreational vehicles.
Independence Pass will not reopen until Spring of 2018. CDOT says the pass typically opens on the Thursday prior to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, weather permitting.
The pass also closed for the season on Nov. 17 last year.
