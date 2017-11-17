Independence Pass Closed For The Season

Filed Under: Aspen, CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Independence Pass, Local TV, Pitkin County

By Andrea Flores

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation crews have locked the gates on the Twin Lakes and Aspen sides of Independence Pass for the winter season.

independence pass 2 Independence Pass Closed For The Season

(credit: CDOT)

The alternate route to Aspen during the winter months is Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs, and Colorado 82 into Aspen. When open, Independence Pass has 35 foot length restriction on commercial and recreational vehicles.

independence pass 1 Independence Pass Closed For The Season

(credit: CDOT)

Independence Pass will not reopen until Spring of 2018. CDOT says the pass typically opens on the Thursday prior to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, weather permitting.

The pass also closed for the season on Nov. 17 last year.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch