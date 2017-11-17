Stage 3 Burn Ban Issued For Elbert County

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Lack of moisture and recent fire activity have prompted the Elbert County sheriff to upgrade a county-wide burn ban.

Stage 3 restrictions prohibit open burning of any kind.

(credit: Elbert County sheriff)

The ban also restricts…

  • sale or use of fireworks


  • educational rockets


  • indoor fireplaces and wood-burning stoves without an approved chimney spark arrestor


  • outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials


  • use of recreational motor vehicles without an approved forest service spark arrestor


