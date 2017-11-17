Stage 3 Burn Ban Issued For Elbert County

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Lack of moisture and recent fire activity have prompted the Elbert County sheriff to upgrade a county-wide burn ban.
Stage 3 restrictions prohibit open burning of any kind.
(credit: Elbert County sheriff)
The ban also restricts…
sale or use of fireworks
educational rockets
indoor fireplaces and wood-burning stoves without an approved chimney spark arrestor
outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials
use of recreational motor vehicles without an approved forest service spark arrestor
