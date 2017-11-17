Broncos Week 11 Injury Report: Denver Has Depth Problems At Tight End Against Bengals

By Rick Brown

There are a lot of similarities between the Cincinnati Bengals (3-6) and Denver Broncos (3-6). Not only do these AFC teams share the same record, but both also have offenses that are not performing well and rank in the bottom part of the league.

In Week 11, both teams will be playing with relatively healthy rosters. The Broncos started off another week with a long injury report, but only listed two players as out. Unfortunately, those injuries could force some depth issues on offense.

The Broncos Will Be Missing Two Tight Ends

At the beginning of the week, the Broncos’ injury report listed 15 players. Notable veterans Jamaal Charles, Ron Leary, Brandon Marshall, Brock Oswelier, Domata Peko Sr., Aqib Talib, and Demaryius Thomas all missed practice time. By the end of the week though, all of these players were full participants in practice. Cody Latimer and Donald Stephenson were listed as questionable.

That said, the Broncos will have to make due with the existing players on their roster as the team has listed tight ends A.J. Derby and Jeff Heuerman as out for the game this Sunday. The only other tight end on the Broncos’ roster is Virgil Green.

Production at the tight end position has been marginal at best, and Green has only nine catches for the season. These injuries should not impact the Broncos offense, and may just give more targets to Green.

The Bengals Will Be Missing Adam Jones

The Bengals’ secondary has played well throughout the season, but without Jones, Cincinnati’s defense will be without a star player.

The only other players listed as out for the game are linebacker Kevin Minter and defensive tackle Pat Sims. The rest of the Bengals’ short injury report showed that the remaining players listed were all full participants by Friday’s practice. William Jackson and Brandon LaFell were both listed as questionable and will be game-time decisions.

Denver Broncos Injury Report

Questionable:

(WR) Latimer, Cody (Knee/Achilies) – Light Participation in Practice

(T) Stephen, Donald (Calf) – Full Participation in Practice

Out:

(TE) Derby, A.J. (Shoulder) – Did Not Practice

(TE) Heuerman, Jeff (Knee) – Did Not Practice

Cincinnati Bengals’ Injury Report

Questionable:

(CB) Jackson, William (Toe) – Full Participation in Practice

(WR) LaFell, Brandon (Knee) – Full Participation in Practice

Out: