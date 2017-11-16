THE COACH SPEAKS, COMING UP AT 10 P.M.: Fired East High School cheerleading coach shares his side of the story about the "forced splits" case exclusively with CBS4 (Watch Preview)

Heading To The Airport? Get Ready For New Electronics Screening Guidelines

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4)– Just in time for holiday travel, the Transportation Security Administration is announcing new policies for carry-on electronics at Denver International Airport.

Security agents want travelers to be aware of the changes and be prepared in an effort to prevent long lines.

The new requirements require travelers to place all electronics larger than a cellphone, like laptops and tablets, in bins for screening in standard lanes. Up until now, passengers could leave their larger electronics in a carry-on bag during security screening.

TSA officers say this helps them to obtain a clearer image during screening. The procedures will not be fully implemented in all TSA security checkpoint lanes at DIA until after the first of the year.

In addition, TSA wants to remind travelers to arrive to the airport early during the busy holiday season and to have carry-on liquids in a plastic bag to speed up the process.

