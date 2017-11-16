Folks Behind #SaveTheQueen Want To Keep Mountain Town From Losing Its Charm

By Matt Kroschel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents upset with a parks department’s plan to demolish and replace an iconic playground in Colorado’s High Country are turning to social media to help their fight.

The newly formed campaign to keep Steamboat Springs’ Yampa River Queen playground already has hundreds of members online. The Facebook page is called “Save The Yampa River Queen.”

Despite months of planning and requests for input, only now as city leaders prepare to ask for bids for a new park installation are people joining the effort to keep the current playground in place.

City officials have said the River Queen in West Lincoln Park is falling apart and needs to be replaced with a new playground that is safer and also accessible to people with disabilities.

The current plan approved by the parks commission is to replace the boat with an artistic shade structure modeled to look like a horse shed along with active playground elements such as boulders and interactive musical instruments.

Sisters Meghan and Kaitlyn McNamara started the Facebook group and started using the hashtag #SaveTheQueen as they called on residents who valued the playground to write to parks and recreation commissioners. Reached by phone Thursday Meghan said the effort is growing bigger than she even anticipated it would.

Her sister Kaitlyn McNamara said she thinks part of Steamboat’s charm is getting covered up by new buildings and modern structures.

The city is hoping to put the West Lincoln Park project out to bid in time to see construction next summer.

If you would like to send a message to the parks team visit a special page of steamboatsprings.net.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.