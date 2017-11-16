THE COACH SPEAKS, COMING UP AT 10 P.M.: Fired East High School cheerleading coach shares his side of the story about the "forced splits" case exclusively with CBS4 (Watch Preview)

Man Charged With Shooting, Killing Another Man Inside Car

DENVER (CBS4)– Formal charges have been filed against a man accused in a deadly shooting of another man in East Denver last week.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has formally charged Corey Davis with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Christopher Moody.

davis corey Man Charged With Shooting, Killing Another Man Inside Car

Corey Davis (credit: Denver DA)

The charges allege that on Nov. 6, Davis, 30, shot Moody, 42, after a verbal exchange. Police say Moody was shot in the chest as he sat in his car in the 2100 block of N. Olive Street.

The victim managed to drive off after being shot but crashed about a block away into an unoccupied parked car. Firefighters who responded to the crash found him. Moody was rushed to Denver Health Medical Center but died of a gunshot wound.

Davis was arrested Nov. 8 and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

