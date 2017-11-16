Oil Site Fire Sends Three People To The Hospital

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a fire at an oil site Thursday afternoon.
The site is located near Highway 392 and Weld County Road 71.
Deputies say they found three maintenance workers with burns. Two of those vicitms were air lifted to a hospital while the third victim was taken by an ambulance.
Investigators say this appears to be accidental at this point. Two vehicles were also burned.
The Briggsdale Fire Department is now investigating. Officials say the fire is now out.