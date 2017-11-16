Families Across Colorado Celebrate National Adoption Day

By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4)– Thursday is National Adoption Day and the focus is on families. Nationwide, there are more than 110,000 children in foster care waiting for a family to call their own.

“It was a no brainer,” says Robert Liechty as he beamed down on his four adopted children. “They are beautiful kids and they filled our hearts with so much love and filled our home with so much happiness.”

Robert and his wife Jamie and his children 14-year-old Julissa, 8-year-old David, 7-year-old Anthony and 2-year-old Samiah woke up early to talk with Britt Moreno on CBS4 This Morning.

In Arapahoe, Douglas and Jefferson counties, 18 children will officially be adopted into families on Thursday. In Denver, that number is 44 children.

The Liechty family says adoption has changed their lives for the better, “It’s like a wedding. Everyone is coming together. It’s a joyous time and exciting and a time to move forward and start new.”

There is still a great need in our state. Over 1,100 kids need permanent, loving homes in several counties. Some 40 percent of those are teenagers.

In some circumstances, kids have been abused or neglected and require a lot more attention and care.

Foster care Recruiter Lacey Settle says there are programs that will help. “We have information nights that families can attend and come to and learn more information about those kids in need.”

The number she says families can call is 303-636-1KID or collaborativefostercare.com.

Thursday’s adoption celebration takes place at the Arapahoe County Courthouse located at 7235 S. Potomac St. in Centennial from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Kids ranging in age from 1 year to 13 years will be adopted.

To learn more about the children featured in the Wednesday’s Child segments on CBS4 newscasts visit the Adoption Exchange’s website at adoptex.org.

Britt Moreno anchors the CBS4 morning and noon newscasts and is the Wednesday’s Child reporter. She loves hearing from viewers. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @brittmorenotv.