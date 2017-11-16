THE COACH SPEAKS, COMING UP AT 10 P.M.: Fired East High School cheerleading coach shares his side of the story about the "forced splits" case exclusively with CBS4 (Watch Preview)

Ex-Boyfriend Of Missing Woman Arrested In Robbery Case

Filed Under: CBI, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Donthe Lucas, Duschon Lucas, Kelsie Schelling, Local TV, Pueblo, Pueblo County, Pueblo Police

DENVER (CBS4)– The ex-boyfriend of a pregnant woman who went missing in 2013 has been arrested but police say it has nothing to do with the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling.

Donthe Lucas and his brother, Duschon Lucas, have been accused of armed robbery in Denver. Police say the men hit the victim and stole $1,000 from his car.

donthe lucas duschon lucas Ex Boyfriend Of Missing Woman Arrested In Robbery Case

Donthe Lucas (credit: Pueblo Police)

Donthe Lucas’s arrest comes less than a week after investigators in Pueblo announced they have new leads in the case.

duschon lucas kktv Ex Boyfriend Of Missing Woman Arrested In Robbery Case

Duschon Lucas (credit: Pueblo Police)

He remains a person of interest in Schelling’s disappearance. She disappeared in 2013 after she traveled from Denver to Pueblo to tell her ex-boyfriend, Donthe Lucas, she was pregnant. Her family has long believed she was murdered.

kelsie schelling Ex Boyfriend Of Missing Woman Arrested In Robbery Case

Kelsie Schelling (credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch