Ex-Boyfriend Of Missing Woman Arrested In Robbery Case

DENVER (CBS4)– The ex-boyfriend of a pregnant woman who went missing in 2013 has been arrested but police say it has nothing to do with the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling.
Donthe Lucas and his brother, Duschon Lucas, have been accused of armed robbery in Denver. Police say the men hit the victim and stole $1,000 from his car.
Donthe Lucas’s arrest comes less than a week after investigators in Pueblo announced they have new leads in the case.
He remains a person of interest in Schelling’s disappearance. She disappeared in 2013 after she traveled from Denver to Pueblo to tell her ex-boyfriend, Donthe Lucas, she was pregnant. Her family has long believed she was murdered.