Hugh Jackman Visits Telluride: ‘Awe Inspiring!’

TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – Australian actor Hugh Jackman recently visited some of Colorado’s high country!
Jackman posted a selfie in front of the Last Dollar Saloon in Telluride on Tuesday.
Not everyone recognized the location right away, however.
Fellow actor Ryan Reynolds joked, “Ahhhh, majestic Cabo San Lucas.”
“Hey Mate … they opened the bunny-slope for you,” Jackman replied.
However, locals were thrilled he was in town and were happy to suggest other locations to visit.
“I love my state – hope everyone is treating you well during your visit,” on Twitter user commented.
“Check out Ridgway and Ouray while you are down in that area,” another wrote.
“It truly is ‘God’s Country.’ Come on down to Durango, it’s even better!!!” another said.