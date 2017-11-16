CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Bronco Shane Ray is the guest for tonight’s taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)

Hugh Jackman Visits Telluride: ‘Awe Inspiring!’

Filed Under: Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Telluride

TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – Australian actor Hugh Jackman recently visited some of Colorado’s high country!

Jackman posted a selfie in front of the Last Dollar Saloon in Telluride on Tuesday.

Not everyone recognized the location right away, however.

Fellow actor Ryan Reynolds joked, “Ahhhh, majestic Cabo San Lucas.”

“Hey Mate … they opened the bunny-slope for you,” Jackman replied.

However, locals were thrilled he was in town and were happy to suggest other locations to visit.

“I love my state – hope everyone is treating you well during your visit,” on Twitter user commented.

“Check out Ridgway and Ouray while you are down in that area,” another wrote.

“It truly is ‘God’s Country.’ Come on down to Durango, it’s even better!!!” another said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch