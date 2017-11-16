FBI Searches For Bank Robbers Wearing Hoodies, Masks

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora have teamed up with the FBI to search for two men who robbed a bank last week.
The two men wearing hoodies and masks walked into the US Bank located at 2990 S. Peoria St. in Aurora about 5:46 p.m. on Nov. 10 and robbed the bank.
The suspects are described as two black males, about 5-foot-10, 180+ pounds and medium builds. The first suspect was wearing a tan-colored hoodie, white T-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.
The second suspect was wearing a dark blue hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes.
After the robbery the suspects got away in an unknown vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.