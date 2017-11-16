THE COACH SPEAKS, COMING UP AT 10 P.M.: Fired East High School cheerleading coach shares his side of the story about the "forced splits" case exclusively with CBS4 (Watch Preview)

Man Arrested, Accused Of Porn Emails, Threatening Female Athletes

DENVER (CBS4)– A Minnesota man has been arrested, accused of cyber stalking female athletes at the University of Colorado in Boulder and other states.

Investigators say Eric Bolduan would start by downloading online pictures of female athletes at CU. Then he would find similar-looking women on porn sites and put those images together before emailing them to the victims, their coaches, parents, teammates, etc. In the email he would claim the porn women were the athletes.

According to court documents, Bolduan, 43, then began sending email threats to rape, torture and kill the victims.

Bolduan was arrested Oct. 5 in Rochester, Minn. The FBI took him into custody the next day.

Prosecutors believe there are at least 50 victims across the U.S.

Bolduan will be arraigned in Federal Court in Denver on Tuesday on charges of interstate communications and stalking.

