Colorado Congressional Leaders Cast Vote In House Tax Reform Bill

DENVER (CBS4) – The House of Representatives approved a nearly $1.5 trillion Republican tax overhaul package on Thursday.

It could be the first major legislative accomplishment for President Trump and the GOP since Trump took office.

gettyimages 860271020 Colorado Congressional Leaders Cast Vote In House Tax Reform Bill

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to journalists as he leaves the White House October 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. According to the White House, Trump is traveling to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to ‘give remarks on tax reform.’ (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The House bill collapses the current seven personal income-tax rates into four: 12, 25, 35 and 39.6 percents.

Corporate taxes would be slashed fromm 35 to 20 percent.

The package also gets rid of fines on the Affordable Care Act.

Colorado Congressman Mike Coffman voted in favor of it, while Congresswoman Diana DeGette voted against it.

house tax vote 5sotvo transfer frame 118 Colorado Congressional Leaders Cast Vote In House Tax Reform Bill

Democrat Congresswoman Diana DeGette (credit: CBS)

“It’s a give away for the ultra rich and corporations. And millions of middle class families are actually going to pay higher taxes. I think it’s bad deal for Americans,” said DeGette, a Democrat.

house tax vote 5sotvo transfer frame 597 Colorado Congressional Leaders Cast Vote In House Tax Reform Bill

Republican Congressman Mike Coffman (credit: CBS)

“I think the fact that it does a lot to move this economy forward that’s going to help with wages, help with job creation. I think it’s extraordinary. When I think about the criticisms of it, that it’s a tax cut for rich… I got some calls from rich people that are not happy because their… the top rate stays the same at 39.6,” said Coffman, a Republican.

chip program 6pkg transfer frame 851 Colorado Congressional Leaders Cast Vote In House Tax Reform Bill

U.S. Capitol Building (credit: CBS)

Projected federal deficits would grow by $1.5 trillion over the coming decade.

Coffman says the bill will spur economic growth that will surely offset the deficit.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said, “Passing this bill is the single biggest thing we can do to grow the economy, to restore opportunity and help those middle income families who are struggling.”

A small group of House Republicans rejected the plan because it would erase tax deductions for state and local income and sales taxes and limit property tax deductions to $10,000.

The Senate is working on its own tax plan.

