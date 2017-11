NHL Headlines Of The Week Things are just starting to heat up around the NHL as we near the quarter-mark of the 2017-2018 NHL season. Here are this week's top NHL headlines.

Week 11 NFL Picks: Rams And Vikings Winning Streaks On The Line As They Meet In MinnesotaThe Rams and Vikings have combined to win nine straight games. One of the winning streaks will come to an end when they face each other Sunday.