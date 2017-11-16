Eating Chocolate For Breakfast Is Good For You, Studies Find

CBS Local — Kids around the globe can now officially celebrate as a new report that looked at several recent studies has come to the conclusion that having chocolate for breakfast can actually improve your health.

The report on 2017 food trends looked at the positive effects that eating dessert, especially dark chocolate, can have on the body and the brain.

“Simply put, engaging with food is a conduit to engaging with the world,” Liz Moskow, culinary director at Sterling-Rice Group told Food Business News.

The trendy theory is backed up by a 2016 study by researchers at Syracuse University that found that eating dark chocolate had a beneficial effect on the brain’s abilities for reasoning, memory, and focus. “The thought was eating chocolate prepares you more for your workday, so what better day-part to incorporate dark chocolate into your meal than breakfast?” Moskow added.

The tasty claims also cited a 2012 report from Tel Aviv University that said eating a “protein-packed breakfast that includes dessert” can cut cravings throughout the day and promotes weight loss.

“The goal of a weight loss diet should be not only weight reduction but also reduction of hunger and cravings,” Dr. Daniela Jakubowicz said when the study was released.

Moskow predicts that, based on the combination of those two studies, trendy restaurants who regularly serve brunch will likely start altering their menus to start offering more desserts to their hungry breakfast customers.

According to WebMD, dark chocolate is a potent antioxidant and has also been found to help prevent heart attack, heart disease, and stroke.