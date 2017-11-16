Cherry Cricket Owner Plans To Open Second Location

DENVER (CBS4) – Rockies fans will have a new option for catching a bite to eat before games next season.
The owners of the Cherry Cricket have announced plans to open a second location, one which will only be a block away from Coors Field.
The Breckenridge Brewery’s Breck on Blake restaurant at 220 Blake Street closed last weekend and Business Den reports the Cherry Cricket owners hope to have the second Cricket open in that space before Opening Day in early April 2018.
Co-owner Lee Driscoll told Business Den they will make an effort to provide their food at low prices, just like with the original restaurant which is located in Denver’s high-end Cherry Creek North shopping district.
“We certainly don’t want to ruin the magic of the first one,” Driscoll said.
Driscoll said the new location will have a big aquarium, just like the original.