Boy Dies 2 Days After Chain Reaction Crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A second person has died as a result of a chain reaction crash on Monday morning in Lakewood.
Jason Huffman, a 3-year-old boy, died on Wednesday at Children’s Hospital Colorado. His mother Anna died at the scene of the crash at Alameda Avenue and Oak Street.
The mother and son were Lakewood residents.
A total of six vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say Huffman’s minivan was the fifth vehicle stopped at a stoplight at the intersection. A black pickup truck being driven by a man slammed into the van, pushing into the car in front of it.
Investigators say there was no apparent signs of drugs or alcohol involved.
The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the crash. It’s not clear if he will face charges.