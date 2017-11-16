THE COACH SPEAKS, COMING UP AT 10 P.M.: Fired East High School cheerleading coach shares his side of the story about the "forced splits" case exclusively with CBS4 (Watch Preview)

Groups Raise Money To Deliver 60 Bikes To Children

Filed Under: League of Brothers, Swansea Elementary School, Wish For Wheels

DENVER (CBS4) – Volunteers helped build 60 brand new bicycles for kindergartners at Denver’s Swansea Elementary School.

swansea bike build 5vo transfer frame 195 Groups Raise Money To Deliver 60 Bikes To Children

Children get new bicycles at Swansea Elementary School. (credit: CBS)

The groups League of Brothers and Wish for Wheels raised nearly $7,000 to make it all happen.

swansea bike build 5vo transfer frame 0 Groups Raise Money To Deliver 60 Bikes To Children

(credit: CBS)

Many of the students come from low-income families. Officials say something as simple as a bike can make a big difference in their lives.

“Me personally, when I first learned… it’s a scary thing getting on a bike for the first time. It’s something to overcome. It’s a confidence thing. I also think it’s a taste of freedom for the first time for these kids,” said Jeff Hueling, a representative with the League of Brothers.

swansea bike build 5sotvo transfer frame 418 Groups Raise Money To Deliver 60 Bikes To Children

(credit: CBS)

The students also got helmets, safety tips and a lesson on how to ride.

