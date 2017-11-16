Groups Raise Money To Deliver 60 Bikes To Children

DENVER (CBS4) – Volunteers helped build 60 brand new bicycles for kindergartners at Denver’s Swansea Elementary School.
The groups League of Brothers and Wish for Wheels raised nearly $7,000 to make it all happen.
Many of the students come from low-income families. Officials say something as simple as a bike can make a big difference in their lives.
“Me personally, when I first learned… it’s a scary thing getting on a bike for the first time. It’s something to overcome. It’s a confidence thing. I also think it’s a taste of freedom for the first time for these kids,” said Jeff Hueling, a representative with the League of Brothers.
The students also got helmets, safety tips and a lesson on how to ride.