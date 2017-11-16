THE COACH SPEAKS, COMING UP AT 10 P.M.: Fired East High School cheerleading coach shares his side of the story about the "forced splits" case exclusively with CBS4 (Watch Preview)

Neighbors Fight Vandals With Poop-Filled Package

Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Aurora, Neighborhood Vandals, Porch Pirates

By Jamie Leary

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Aurora homeowner is taking action after teenagers are suspected of vandalizing and stealing from his neighborhood.

“It’s not gonna stop from here unless they get exposed,” said Tim Upton.

Upton thought it was petty the first time his neighborhood was hit.

neighborhood crime fight 5pkg transfer frame 385 Neighbors Fight Vandals With Poop Filled Package

(credit: CBS)

Home surveillance video captured one of the suspects walking toward Upton’s mailbox, giving it two punches and then walking away.

neighborhood crime fight 5pkg transfer frame 497 Neighbors Fight Vandals With Poop Filled Package

(credit: CBS)

About three days later, Upton’s surveillance cameras captured a group of teenagers walking past his home. One of them ran to his neighbors door and stole an Amazon package right off the porch.

neighborhood crime fight 5pkg transfer frame 688 Neighbors Fight Vandals With Poop Filled Package

(credit: CBS)

Upton knew it would happen again, especially with the holidays right around the corner.

“There’s going to be a lot of packages with probably some decent value, and if these kids don’t get caught, they’re going to continue to do this,” said Upton.

Knowing the brazen teens would be back, Upton and his neighbors decided to set a fake Amazon package outside the following week.

neighborhood crime fight 5pkg transfer frame 1108 Neighbors Fight Vandals With Poop Filled Package

(credit: CBS)

“We baited it with some interesting contents…” he laughed.

Inside the box was 15 pounds of dog poop.

“We didn’t know it was gonna work that quick. I figured I’d have to do this two or three days to have it happen,” Upton said.

neighborhood crime fight 5pkg transfer frame 1658 Neighbors Fight Vandals With Poop Filled Package

(credit: CBS)

It took six hours before the teenagers came back.

In the video, you can see one of them run up to the front door, struggle to grab the 15 pound package and eventually make away with it.

Upton thought that someone must know the suspects. He posted a plea Facebook and Nextdoor with the images of the juveniles.

neighborhood crime fight 5pkg transfer frame 303 Neighbors Fight Vandals With Poop Filled Package

(credit: CBS)

He said he would have been fine with an apology, but no one came forward.

“Come forward and at least admit their wrongs, apologize or whatever, and I would have left it at that,” said Upton.

He decided to file a police report. He says a local high school recognized at least three of the teenagers.

The School’s Resource Officer told Upton may be able to pursue further action once the report is filed.

As for the prank package Upton said, “We laughed, we’re still laughing at it. I wish I could have been there to see them open it… just a fly on the wall.”

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch