Neighbors Fight Vandals With Poop-Filled Package

By Jamie Leary

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Aurora homeowner is taking action after teenagers are suspected of vandalizing and stealing from his neighborhood.

“It’s not gonna stop from here unless they get exposed,” said Tim Upton.

Upton thought it was petty the first time his neighborhood was hit.

Home surveillance video captured one of the suspects walking toward Upton’s mailbox, giving it two punches and then walking away.

About three days later, Upton’s surveillance cameras captured a group of teenagers walking past his home. One of them ran to his neighbors door and stole an Amazon package right off the porch.

Upton knew it would happen again, especially with the holidays right around the corner.

“There’s going to be a lot of packages with probably some decent value, and if these kids don’t get caught, they’re going to continue to do this,” said Upton.

Knowing the brazen teens would be back, Upton and his neighbors decided to set a fake Amazon package outside the following week.

“We baited it with some interesting contents…” he laughed.

Inside the box was 15 pounds of dog poop.

“We didn’t know it was gonna work that quick. I figured I’d have to do this two or three days to have it happen,” Upton said.

It took six hours before the teenagers came back.

In the video, you can see one of them run up to the front door, struggle to grab the 15 pound package and eventually make away with it.

Upton thought that someone must know the suspects. He posted a plea Facebook and Nextdoor with the images of the juveniles.

He said he would have been fine with an apology, but no one came forward.

“Come forward and at least admit their wrongs, apologize or whatever, and I would have left it at that,” said Upton.

He decided to file a police report. He says a local high school recognized at least three of the teenagers.

The School’s Resource Officer told Upton may be able to pursue further action once the report is filed.

As for the prank package Upton said, “We laughed, we’re still laughing at it. I wish I could have been there to see them open it… just a fly on the wall.”

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.