Families Have A Reason To Celebrate On Denver Adoption Day

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4)– Judges across Denver finalized adoptions of 44 children on Thursday as part of the 13th annual Denver Adoption Day which is also National Adoption Day.

Vince and Quentin Montez have opened up their home to 10 foster children over the last four years.

“I love my children, I love them dearly; they mean the world to me,” said Vince.

Last year, they adopted a brother and sister, now they’ve added to their family once again.

“I never ever had a real sister and today’s my lucky day because I get to have a real sister,” Auriah Montez said.

The Montezes are now officially a family of six.

“I love them from the bottom of my heart, I will be there for them for the rest of their life I will keep them safe and I support them,” said Vince.

Down the hall, CBS4’s Joel Hillan met the Romero family. They have fostered 11 children over the past four years and on Thursday, they adopted three siblings.

“Our family is becoming complete and that means everything, these guys are everything for us,” said mother Rebeka Romero.

The Romeros are currently also fostering another pair of siblings and hope to adopt them soon.

“These kids have done so much for us and hopefully we can do a little for them by taking them into our family,” said father Travis Romero.

Forever families filled with love.

“I love them, I’ll always love them, I’ll be there for them and always be their parent. Thank you for choosing us,” said Rebeka.

These couples started as foster parents and Colorado is in desperate need for more certified foster homes.

Based on an analysis done by the Colorado Department of Human Services, the state needs to increase the number of certified foster homes to 2,500 by July 1, 2019.

Those who are interested in becoming a foster parent can get more information here: http://co4kids.org/

To learn more about the children featured in the Wednesday’s Child segments on CBS4 newscasts visit the Adoption Exchange’s website at adoptex.org.

