Xcel Now Using Drones To Inspect Transmission Lines

Filed Under: Drones, Frederick, Local TV, Weld County, Xcel Energy

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – Xcel Energy is now using drones to inspect transmission lines across Colorado.

xcel drones 5vo transfer frame 17 Xcel Now Using Drones To Inspect Transmission Lines

An Xcel Energy drone (credit: CBS)

The company used a drone for the first time in Frederick on Wednesday.

In years past, Xcel would normally use a helicopter or a plane to inspect the transmission lines. Officials say using drones is cheaper, quicker and safer.

xcel drones 5vo transfer frame 137 Xcel Now Using Drones To Inspect Transmission Lines

(credit: CBS)

“Drone technology is really beneficial because it’s a smaller aircraft. It has less impact on the environment, and we’re able to get closer to the structures,” Eileen Lockhart, the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Manager for Xcel.

xcel drones 5vo transfer frame 197 Xcel Now Using Drones To Inspect Transmission Lines

Xcel Energy employees (credit: CBS)

The company says it plans to use drones to inspect about 200 miles of transmission lines by the end of the year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch