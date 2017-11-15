Teacher Sentenced For Sexual Relationship With 16-Year-Old Student

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A Westminster High School teacher has been sentenced to seven years in prison for attempted sexual assault on a child.
Benjamin Forbes was a math teacher and soccer coach at Westminster High School. While he was a teacher he was charged in connection with a sexual relationship he had with a 16-year-old female student at the high school from Aug. 1 to Dec. 1, 2016.
The school called police after another employee reported “odd” behavior between Forbes and a female student on the campus.
Forbes pleaded guilty to one count of attempted first-degree assault and one count of attempted sexual assault on a child. Both are class 5 felonies. He was sentenced on Wednesday.