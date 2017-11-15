Voters Elect Known Killer To School Board

LA JUNTA, Colo. (CBS4) – An admitted murderer was elected to serve on the East Otero School Board in La Junta.
Thomas Seaba pleaded guilty to murdering a fellow Marine in the 90s.
Seaba moved back to Colorado after getting out of jail and got a job with La Junta’s Wastewater Department.
His past was well known during the school board race.
“Although, it was obvious a set of horrific mistakes compounding on one another which led to me serving time in prison,” said Seaba.
The East Otero School District’s superintendent, Rick Lovato, said “We researched to see what the criteria was. It is not outside of the rights for a person with a felony conviction to run for the office.”
The only thing that would bar someone for running for school board in Colorado is a sex crime against a child.
Lovato says the district will not interfere with the voters’ decision.