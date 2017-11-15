Voters Elect Known Killer To School Board

Filed Under: East Otero School District, La Junta, Otero County, Rick Lovato, Thomas Seaba

LA JUNTA, Colo. (CBS4) – An admitted murderer was elected to serve on the East Otero School Board in La Junta.

Thomas Seaba pleaded guilty to murdering a fellow Marine in the 90s.

co confessed killer school board 6vo transfer frame 64 Voters Elect Known Killer To School Board

Thomas Seaba (credit: CBS)

Seaba moved back to Colorado after getting out of jail and got a job with La Junta’s Wastewater Department.

His past was well known during the school board race.

confessed killer school board 6sotvo transfer frame 856 Voters Elect Known Killer To School Board

(credit: CBS)

“Although, it was obvious a set of horrific mistakes compounding on one another which led to me serving time in prison,” said Seaba.

The East Otero School District’s superintendent, Rick Lovato, said “We researched to see what the criteria was. It is not outside of the rights for a person with a felony conviction to run for the office.”

confessed killer school board 6sotvo transfer frame 682 1 Voters Elect Known Killer To School Board

(credit: CBS)

The only thing that would bar someone for running for school board in Colorado is a sex crime against a child.

Lovato says the district will not interfere with the voters’ decision.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch