Passing EMTs Spot Fire At Sushi Restaurant

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – An ambulance crew passing a Denver sushi restaurant may have saved it from major damage.

The EMTs noticed a fire just after midnight and called the fire department. Firefighters were able to put out the flames at the Sushi Train near Locust Street and East Hampden Avenue.

Crews say it appears the fire started on the outside of the building and spread to the interior, but damage was minor.

Fire investigators are looking into how the fire may have started.

