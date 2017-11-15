‘Rent’ Became Broadway Game Changer

The 20th anniversary touring production of “Rent” is playing at the Buell Theatre from November 14th through the 21st. For tickets and information go to the “Rent” page at denvercenter.org.

DENVER (CBS4) – 20-years ago, “Rent” upended what had become the big and bombastic mega musical style on Broadway. It told small stories with human characters and changing musical styles, and in the end, it changed Broadway itself.

"Rent" (credit DCPA)

“Rent” (credit DCPA)

Based loosely on the opera “La boheme”, the 20th anniversary touring production of “Rent”, now at the Buell Theatre, may no longer seem quite the defining moment it once did, but it still shows the power and magic of visionary ideas and spellbinding musical story telling.

"Rent" (credit DCPA)

“Rent” (credit DCPA)

Lin-Manuel Miranda has said that there wouldn’t be a “Hamilton” without “Rent”. Same can be said for any number of Broadway shows over the last 20-years. “Rent” showed the way. “Rent” broke the mold of Broadway expectations. 20-years on and “Rent is still wonderfully alive.

"Rent" (credit DCPA)

“Rent” (credit DCPA)

