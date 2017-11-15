New Shelter For Men Open In Park Hill Neighborhood

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver opened its newest homeless shelter for men in the northern part of the city.
The Holly Center is located at 39th Avenue and Holly Street, south of Interstate 70.
Mayor Michael Hancock attended the grand opening on Wednesday. The shelter is an extension of the Denver Rescue Mission, and provides overnight shelter for men.
Every night, the men will be transported from the Lawrence Street Community Center to the center on Holly. The men will have access to 228 beds, storage bins, showers and laundry facilities.