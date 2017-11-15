Mother Accused Of Killing 2 Toddler Sons In Hot Oven Due In Court

Filed Under: Atlanta, Lamora Williams, Mother Accused Of Killing Kids, Postpartum Depression

ATLANTA, GA (CNN/WGCL) — A woman accused of killing her two sons by putting them in a hot oven is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Investigators say 24 year-old Lamora Williams put her sons, ages one and two, into an oven and turned it on. The toddlers, Ja’karter Penn and Ke’younte Penn, had burns on their bodies when police found them at the Oakland City West End Apartments in Atlanta.

Williams also face timed the children’s father to show him what she had done.

Lamora Williams’ family said she struggled most of her life with mental issues and may have been dealing with postpartum at the time of the incident.

“She had issues and the fact that the state failed her, that’s a problem,” said Tabitha Hollingworth.

Plus, family say the writing was on the wall. She routinely left her children home alone and had even attempted to cut her wrists.

gettyimages 461897078 Mother Accused Of Killing 2 Toddler Sons In Hot Oven Due In Court

(credit: Ann Hermes/Getty Images)

Williams is charged with two counts of murder and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree.

(Jonathan Andrews, The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch