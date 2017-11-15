Local Ride-Sharing App Designed With Safety In Mind

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver Lyft driver is accused of sexually assaulting a woman trying to go home.

Forty-three-year-old Hector Narro was in court on Wednesday. He faces two counts of sexual assault.

Court documents state the woman passed out in the front seat of his car and woke up to find her clothes partially removed and Narro reaching over and touching her.

It is a case that hits home with Lam Vo, whose cousin experienced a similar attack.

“She was in downtown and got picked up. It was approximately 1:30 am. From point A to her apartment, the driver sexually assaulted her,” he said.

It’s part of what prompted him and a team of Colorado natives to launch their own app called “hovit,” a ride sharing service that he says has an emphasis on safety.

“She pushed me to say ‘hey you’ve got to do something to resolve this,’” Vo said.

Hector Kambow, a co-creator of the app, says passengers have more say in whose car they are getting in at the end of the night.

Riders can search through available drivers and pick someone they are comfortable with.

“That could happen to anybody so we just wanted to have that safety going both ways for any rider male or female,” Kambow said.

Having the option to save the driver as a favorite helps build trust, and Kambow hopes it will ultimately prevent these types of attacks from happening.

A spokesperson for Lyft told CBS4 in a statement:

“We take these allegations incredibly seriously. As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we deactivated the driver from the Lyft platform. We have been in contact with the passenger and our concern is with her well-being. We stand ready to assist law enforcement in any investigation.”

