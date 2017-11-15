Clouds Possible For Friday Night’s Leonid Meteor Shower Peak

Filed Under: Leonid Meteor Shower, Meteors, space

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The annual Leonid meteor shower peaks late Friday and early Saturday with up to 20 meteors visible per hour.

All you have to do is go outside, find a dark location with clear skies and look straight up to see these fireballs streaking through the night sky.

Meteors will appear to originate from the constellation Leo.

gettyimages 159300300 Clouds Possible For Friday Nights Leonid Meteor Shower Peak

Orionid meteor shower 2012
(credit: Michael Orso, Getty Images)

The meteors are a result of Earth’s orbit crossing the orbit of Comet Tempel-Tuttle, which makes its way around the sun every 33.3 years.

This month’s new moon happens to hit this weekend which is good because that means there will be that much less light pollution in the sky.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch