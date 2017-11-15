Clouds Possible For Friday Night’s Leonid Meteor Shower Peak

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The annual Leonid meteor shower peaks late Friday and early Saturday with up to 20 meteors visible per hour.
All you have to do is go outside, find a dark location with clear skies and look straight up to see these fireballs streaking through the night sky.
Meteors will appear to originate from the constellation Leo.
The meteors are a result of Earth’s orbit crossing the orbit of Comet Tempel-Tuttle, which makes its way around the sun every 33.3 years.
This month’s new moon happens to hit this weekend which is good because that means there will be that much less light pollution in the sky.
