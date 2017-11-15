Latest Forecast: Cooler Weather Settles In For About 24 Hours

DENVER (CBS4) – After high temperatures in the 60s and 70s on Monday and Tuesday, cooler weather has settled into most of Colorado for Wednesday. In the Denver and Boulder areas highs will be in the lower and 50s. Meanwhile the Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley areas may not climb out of the 40s.
The cool air will not last long. Thursday will bring significantly warmer weather with highs returning to the lower 70s in the metro area.
Then another cold front will sweep across Colorado Thursday night into Friday. The mountains will see snow with this front (mainly west of the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels) while Denver and the Front Range sees very little precipitation. If we get anything, it will likely be a brief rain or snow shower Friday evening.
The heaviest snow in the mountains Thursday night through Friday night will likely be across the southern Gore Range and northern Sawatch Range as well as the Elk Mountains including the areas surrounding Vail, Aspen, and Crested Butte.
Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be cool with highs struggling to reach 50° in the metro area. Sunday will be milder with highs near 60° at kickoff of the Broncos game. It will also be sunny and dry all weekend.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.