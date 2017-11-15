15-Year-Old Homicide Suspect In Custody

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A 15-year-old homicide suspect is now in custody, the Pueblo Police Department announced Wednesday night.

The teen is suspected of shooting a 22-year-old man at a home in the 1400 block of E. 6th St. at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, police said.

After the deadly shooting, detectives posted photos of the suspect on Twitter and Facebook and asked anyone with information about the case to come forward.

On Wednesday night, investigators said the teen had turned himself in and would be screened into the Pueblo Youth Detention Center.

The victim of the homicide was a 22-year-old man, police said.

A man who lives at the home where the shooting occurred told police he and his adult son were there with at least one other person.

“The reporting party’s son knew the victim, but their relationship is unclear,” police said.

After the shooting, the man and his son left and used a public telephone to call police.

The details into what led to the shooting are still being investigated.

