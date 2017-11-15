Handmaids Protest Pres. Trump’s Birth Control Rollback

DENVER (CBS4)– Handmaids gathered in downtown Denver to protest Pres. Donald Trump’s rollback of mandatory birth control coverage.
They demonstrated against Trump’s executive order that allows employers to take away birth control coverage from health insurance plans on the basis of religious or moral objections.
The costume is in reference to the novel, movie and television show about a dystopian future society in which women are treated as property.
Under new rules issued Oct. 7 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, employers and universities are allowed to cite religious or moral objections in order to end birth control coverage that was available under President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.
The protesters claim the new rules violate the equal protection and due process guarantees of the U.S. Constitution and the non-discrimination provision of the Affordable Care Act.
Denver is one of five cities where the demonstrations were taking place.