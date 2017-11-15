House Speaker Responds To Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Second Lawmaker

Filed Under: Colorado Politics, Crisanta Duran, Paul Rosenthal, Sexual Harassment, Steve Lebsock

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran is responding to sexual harassment allegations being posed against a second state lawmaker.

A new statement from Duran was released Wednesday afternoon, and comes on the heels of new reports about State Rep. Paul Rosenthal being accused of sexual harassment.

rosenshal House Speaker Responds To Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Second Lawmaker

Rep. Paul Rosenthal, D-Denver (credit: CBS)

The following is an excerpt of Duran statement:

“I am withholding comment on these specific circumstances due to my role in investigating any formal complaints. Any formal complaints would be taken very seriously and receive a thorough review, and as I previously indicated, I would work with our nonpartisan Office of Legislative Legal Services and an independent outside party to conduct any investigations.”

xgr harassment plan 5pkg transfer frame 638 House Speaker Responds To Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Second Lawmaker

CBS4’s Shaun Boyd interviews Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran. (credit: CBS)

Duran, a Democrat, went on to say she is renewing her push for a comprehensive review of the legislature’s harassment policies and procedures.

The response comes just days after another Colorado lawmaker was accused of sexual harassment against several women.

State Rep. Steve Lebsock (D-Thornton) has since apologized to three women, and now says he’s being blackmailed by people he says want him to resign.

Lebsock says he will make an official announcement about his future in Colorado politics at the end of the month.

RELATED: Hickenlooper Says Lebsock Losing ‘Credibility, Capacity To Lead’

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch