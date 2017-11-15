House Speaker Responds To Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Second Lawmaker

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran is responding to sexual harassment allegations being posed against a second state lawmaker.
A new statement from Duran was released Wednesday afternoon, and comes on the heels of new reports about State Rep. Paul Rosenthal being accused of sexual harassment.
The following is an excerpt of Duran statement:
“I am withholding comment on these specific circumstances due to my role in investigating any formal complaints. Any formal complaints would be taken very seriously and receive a thorough review, and as I previously indicated, I would work with our nonpartisan Office of Legislative Legal Services and an independent outside party to conduct any investigations.”
Duran, a Democrat, went on to say she is renewing her push for a comprehensive review of the legislature’s harassment policies and procedures.
The response comes just days after another Colorado lawmaker was accused of sexual harassment against several women.
State Rep. Steve Lebsock (D-Thornton) has since apologized to three women, and now says he’s being blackmailed by people he says want him to resign.
Lebsock says he will make an official announcement about his future in Colorado politics at the end of the month.
RELATED: Hickenlooper Says Lebsock Losing ‘Credibility, Capacity To Lead’