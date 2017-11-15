Part Of Highway Closed After Deadly Head-On Crash

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A deadly crash shut down part of Highway 128 in Boulder County Wednesday afternoon.
Copter4 saw the crash in Superior which involved a semi-truck and what appears to be a Jeep. Officials tell CBS4 the two vehicles collided with each other head-on.
Authorities say the driver of the Jeep passed away, and the other driver was not seriously hurt. Details about either of the drivers have not been released.
The crash sparked a fire in the semi-truck which spread to the grass along the shoulder of the highway. The fires were put out.
Hwy 128 is closed between McCaslin Boulevard and Hwy 93.