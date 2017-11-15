Part Of Highway Closed After Deadly Head-On Crash

Filed Under: Boulder County, Hwy 128, Hwy 93, McCaslin Boulevard, Superior

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A deadly crash shut down part of Highway 128 in Boulder County Wednesday afternoon.

Copter4 saw the crash in Superior which involved a semi-truck and what appears to be a Jeep. Officials tell CBS4 the two vehicles collided with each other head-on.

superioir fatal ax 5vo frame 126 Part Of Highway Closed After Deadly Head On Crash

Crash on Highway 128 near McCaslin Blvd. (credit: CBS)

Authorities say the driver of the Jeep passed away, and the other driver was not seriously hurt. Details about either of the drivers have not been released.

The crash sparked a fire in the semi-truck which spread to the grass along the shoulder of the highway. The fires were put out.

Hwy 128 is closed between McCaslin Boulevard and Hwy 93.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch