Rams Defeat Winthrop For Season’s 2nd Win

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Prentiss Nixon scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures, Nico Carvacho added 11 points and 20 rebounds and CSU dominated down the stretch to post an 80-76 win over Winthrop on Tuesday night.
Two Nych Smith free throws put Winthrop up 50-36 with 15:06 left in the game. But Colorado state chipped away at the lead until two Anthony Bonner free throws tied it at 65 with 7:09 left. Carvacho’s layup 68 seconds later gave the Rams (2-0) a 69-68 lead and they never trailed again.
Reserves Deion James and Raquan Mitchell scored 14 and 11 points, respectively, for Colorado State.
Anders Broman scored 22 on 7-of-14 shooting, including 5 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc, to pace the Eagles (0-2). Smith finished with 14 points off the bench. Kyle Zunic and Xavier Cooks each scored 11 for Winthrop, but the pair combined to shoot just 9 of 27 from the floor.
Colorado State outrebounded the Eagles 51-29 and forced 10 turnovers.
