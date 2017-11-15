Confessed Killer Elected To School Board In Colorado

LA JUNTA, Colo. (CBS4) – A confessed killer is now on a local school board in Colorado.
Thomas Seaba served 16 years in a North Carolina prison for murdering a fellow Marine, KKTV reports.
A detective on the case said Seaba shot the victim once in the back of the head and then returned later and shot him four more times.
“Anyone who shoots someone five times in the head, you know, no doubt it was a cold-blooded killing,” Col. Donnie Worrell told our partners at KKTV.
Seaba was released in 2010.
And he was recently elected to the East Otero School District Board of Education.
According to the superintendent, Seaba’s crime doesn’t prevent him from holding the office.
Seaba works for the wastewater department.
“If you are a good person and something bad happened to you, or whatever, do the time but then spend the rest of your life making it right. Thomas has done that,” La Junta City Manager Rick Klein said.
Seaba says he wants to make a positive impact on his community.