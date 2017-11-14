DISNEY ON ICE AT PEPSI CENTER CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a CBS4 family 4-pack! (Enter To Win)

WWII Colorado Veteran Honored With Medals 70 Years Later

Filed Under: Ken Farley, Local TV, U.S. Navy, Veteran Honored, World War II

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – Decades after serving in World War II, a Colorado veteran is getting the service medals he earned.

hickenlooper vet medals 10pkg transfer frame 53 WWII Colorado Veteran Honored With Medals 70 Years Later

Ken Farley meets with Governor John Hickenlooper. (credit: CBS)

Ninety-year-old Ken Farley enlisted in the Navy in 1944. He was just out of high school.

hickenlooper vet medals 10pkg transfer frame 576 WWII Colorado Veteran Honored With Medals 70 Years Later

(credit: Farley family)

After three campaigns, starting with a deployment to Africa on the USS-LST-74, he was honorably discharged from the military.

hickenlooper vet medals 10pkg transfer frame 764 WWII Colorado Veteran Honored With Medals 70 Years Later

(credit: Farley family)

It would be service that would go unrecognized for nearly 70 years until Tuesday.

Governor John Hickenlooper awarded Farley with several hard-earned service medals.

“These were obviously medals you should have received… but because government is not perfect,” Hickenlooper said with a laugh.

vet medal ceremony and d lynn 01 concatenated 151558 frame 28939 WWII Colorado Veteran Honored With Medals 70 Years Later

Governor John Hickenlooper sits with Ken Farley. (credit: CBS)

Farley’s four sons and their children proudly attended the intimate ceremony in the governor’s office.

“Pretty awesome,” Farley’s grandson, Jesse, said after seeing his grandfather honored. “I was pretty proud of you,” he told his grandfather.

hickenlooper vet medals 10pkg transfer frame 1338 WWII Colorado Veteran Honored With Medals 70 Years Later

Jesse Farley and his grandfather, Ken Farley.
(credit: CBS)

The decision to honor Farley decades after his service is proof that even it is never too late to do the right thing.

“On behalf of the entire state of Colorado, thank you,” Hickenlooper said.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

