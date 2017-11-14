WWII Colorado Veteran Honored With Medals 70 Years Later

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – Decades after serving in World War II, a Colorado veteran is getting the service medals he earned.

Ninety-year-old Ken Farley enlisted in the Navy in 1944. He was just out of high school.

After three campaigns, starting with a deployment to Africa on the USS-LST-74, he was honorably discharged from the military.

It would be service that would go unrecognized for nearly 70 years until Tuesday.

Governor John Hickenlooper awarded Farley with several hard-earned service medals.

“These were obviously medals you should have received… but because government is not perfect,” Hickenlooper said with a laugh.

Farley’s four sons and their children proudly attended the intimate ceremony in the governor’s office.

“Pretty awesome,” Farley’s grandson, Jesse, said after seeing his grandfather honored. “I was pretty proud of you,” he told his grandfather.

The decision to honor Farley decades after his service is proof that even it is never too late to do the right thing.

“On behalf of the entire state of Colorado, thank you,” Hickenlooper said.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.